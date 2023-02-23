First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Cooler but mostly quieter conditions are expected over the next few days. For today a weak cold front will push through from west to east this morning. This is a bit faster than earlier progged, which will limit high temps a bit and introduce a cool northwest breeze. Highs today will range from near 60 northwest closer to Farmington to 70 southeast closer to Union City. It still looks like we’ll have more clouds and isolated showers this evening, well behind the surface front. But these showers should move out pretty quickly, leaving behind a breezy and colder night, with lows of about 24 to 32. Friday will be less breezy with highs in the 45 to 50 range.

The weekend and into early next week continues to look a bit unsettled as warmer air tries to return from the south. Rain chances start out pretty low Saturday but increase Sunday and even more on Monday. Highs on Saturday in the low 50s will climb to near 60 Sunday, with highs near 70 again Monday. In addition, Monday will bring strong winds and thunderstorm chances back to the Heartland, with a risk of strong storms.

