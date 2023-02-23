First Alert: Morning fog possible; mild, breezy afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible in some locations this morning.

A weak cold front pushing through the Heartland today will limit afternoon high temps and introduce a cool northwest breeze.

Highs will range from near 60 degrees northwest, closer to Farmington, to 70 degrees southeast, closer to Union City.

More clouds and isolated showers are possible this evening as the front exits the Heartland.

Showers should move out quickly, leaving behind a breezy and colder night.

Lows will dip down to about 24 to 32 degrees.

Friday is looking less breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

The weekend and into early next week continues to look a bit unsettled as warmer air tries to return from the south.

Rain chances start out low Saturday, but increase Sunday and even more on Monday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s, but climb near 60 on Sunday.

Monday is looking warm with highs near 70 degrees.

In addition, Monday will bring strong winds and thunderstorm chances back to the Heartland, with a risk of strong storms.

