Heartland Votes

Firefighter’s son suffers 3rd-degree burns after chemicals explode

Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his...
Damon Moore Jr., 10, was playing with unknown chemicals when they exploded in his face, his father says. He suffered serious burns to his face, arms, legs and torso.(Lt. Damon Moore)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi firefighter says his 10-year-old son was hospitalized with third-degree burns after the explosion of some unknown chemicals he was playing with.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened last Friday while his son, 10-year-old Damon Moore Jr., was playing with unknown chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

Moore says it was while Damon was playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso, WLBT reports.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

As of Monday, Damon was being treated at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center, where he was unconscious and under pain management.

Damon is a 5th grader at Reimagine Preparatory Charter School and part of the A.B. Scholarship Program, according to his mother, Jessica Goodwin.

Moore set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the bills since he will be unable to work for months as he cares for his son.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 cleared after a deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker blocked the area
Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again.
First Alert: Near-record high temps tomorrow; colder temps to follow
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed a $1 million prize from...
$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
A tree blocked two lanes of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Wednesday.
Downed tree cleared from Lexington Ave. at Perryville Rd., in Cape Girardeau; road reopened
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, where a...
IRA dissidents suspected of shooting Northern Ireland detective
Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says