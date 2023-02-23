Heartland Votes

Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillan. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillan had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillan ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 cleared after a deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker blocked the area
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again.
First Alert: Near-record high temps tomorrow; colder temps to follow
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed a $1 million prize from...
$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Firefighters will be taking orders, working the kitchen and sharing a meal with the community.
‘Fries with a Firefighter’ event to raise money for West Frankfort Fire Dept.
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified