Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer

On Wednesday, a long line of patrol vehicles from law enforcement agencies escorted fallen Officer James “Jim” Muhlbauer to his final resting place.
By Emily Rittman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a long line of patrol vehicles from law enforcement agencies escorted fallen Officer James “Jim” Muhlbauer to his final resting place.

Officer Muhlbauer, his K-9 partner Champ, and pedestrian Jesse Eckes were killed on Feb. 15 when a speeding driver crashed into Muhlbauer’s patrol vehicle near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

During Muhlbauer’s funeral service, Police Chief Stacey Graves spoke of K-9 Champ’s love for his partner Jim. She said that, whenever the partners were reunited, K-9 Champ would lean up against Jim.

The two were working together on patrol the night they were killed.

“These two buddies, they took care of each other,” Chief Graves said. “These two good guys would risk their lives for each other.”

Before Wednesday’s funeral procession, Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ received a heroes’ escort from the hospital.

“To reunite him with Jim, our K-9 officers physically placed Champ on top of Jim so they could leave the hospital together with an honor guard and a heroes’ escort,” Chief Graves said.

WATCH: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Before becoming a K-9 officer, Muhlbauer arrested murder suspect Brandon Howell during a 2014 manhunt along a dark highway near I-29 and Barry Road. In 2019, Howell was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for killing five people in a quiet south Kansas City neighborhood.

During the violent 2014 crime spree, Howell beat an elderly couple who later died from their injuries. He shot and killed three other people.

“When he caught up to the suspect, Jim fell to his knee to take him into custody during the struggle,” the police chief said. “That’s when Jim realized the suspect had a shotgun concealed in his pants. He later told his wife Cassie he was just doing what he had to do. That he was just doing his job. Kansas City was safer that night because of Jim.”

Muhlbauer and Champ were together until the end.

“To Jim and Champ, we love you. Thank you for your service,” Chief Graves said. “Rest easy. We will take it from here.”

Charges filed

Prosecutors have charged Jerron Allen Lightfoot, who was 18 years old at the time of the fatal crash, with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say crash data revealed that, two seconds prior to the crash, Lightfoot was driving over 89 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to court records, a witness and surveillance video from nearby businesses showed Lightfoot ran a red light before crashing into the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Investigators say surveillance and dash camera video showed Officer Muhlbauer had a green light when his patrol vehicle was stuck.

Lightfoot posted 10% of his $30,000 bond late Friday evening. His bond conditions include house arrest and no driving.

