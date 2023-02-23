Portion of Hwy. 177 closed because of large house fire near Lake Boutin in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a large house fire Thursday morning, February 23.

Crews were called to the fire on Hobbs Lane, just north of Lake Boutin and Trail of Tears State Park off of Highway 177.

According to the sheriff’s office, at this time it is believed no one was in the home, including no pets.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Hwy. 177 is closed to traffic between Route V and Hobbs Chapel. The closure is to allow tanker trucks to get to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.