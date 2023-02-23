Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau CTC becomes registered youth apprentice school

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center became a registered youth apprenticeship school at an official signing Thursday, February 23.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center became a registered youth apprenticeship school at an official signing Thursday, February 23.

Some area businesses; Perry Gorrell, DESE office of College and Career Readiness; and Wade Johnson, area representative from the U.S. Department of Labor, were there for the event.

According to CTC Director Brock Crowley, they have several businesses with students signed up and registered for the welding program.

He said welding is the first program at CTC. They are in the process of adding more next year.

