Broken traffic signal at Sprigg St. and William St. undergoes repairs

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Street Department and Cotner Electric Company worked throughout Thursday morning to repair a traffic light on the east side of the William and Sprigg Streets intersection.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews spent part of Thursday morning making repairs to a broken traffic signal at a busy intersection in Cape Girardeau.

The eastbound traffic light pole on William Street at the Sprigg Street intersection appeared to have been broken sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

William St. was closed to traffic just east of the intersection.

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Street Department and Cotner Electric Company worked throughout Thursday morning to repair a traffic light on the east side of the William and Sprigg Streets intersection.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Street Department and Cotner Electric Company worked throughout the morning to upright the pole and appeared to be making repairs.

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Street Department and Cotner Electric Company worked throughout Thursday morning to repair a traffic light on the east side of the William and Sprigg Streets intersection.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

What caused the pole to come down is not clear at this time.

