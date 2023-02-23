Heartland Votes

Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say

Police found Bonnie Varnes, 58, unconscious at her residence Monday evening. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog attack, police said.

Police found Bonnie Varnes, a Washington Local Schools bus driver, unconscious at her residence just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

According to the Toledo Police Department incident report, video footage showed Varnes taking her dog named Amina outside the back door on a leash, Varnes was then pulled down by the dog and attacked.

The dog is now kenneled at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

“Obviously the family can choose to euthanize the dog. Or, if they don’t, we would deem the dog dangerous more than likely – that’s usually what happens – and then it’s up to the courts to decide the outcome,” said Cassie Bloomfield, LC4 community outreach coordinator.

A neighbor of Varnes, who wished to remain anonymous, said the dog always seemed friendly.

“You could tell that Bonnie definitely loved that dog. It was very well taken care of,” she said.

Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the district said, “Bonnie worked for WLS for over 30 years and was a deeply loved, valued member of our transportation team. We are devastated by this loss.”

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 cleared after a deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker blocked the area
Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again.
First Alert: Near-record high temps tomorrow; colder temps to follow
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed a $1 million prize from...
$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
DRONE12: Portion of Hwy. 177 closed due to fire
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Portion of Hwy. 177 closed because of large house fire near Lake Boutin in Cape Girardeau County
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks