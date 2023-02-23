Arrowleaf Food Pantry receives grant from Ameren

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Arrowleaf Food Pantry is getting some extra help in stocking their shelves, refrigerators and freezers.

The nonprofit received a $2,500 grant from Ameren on Thursday, February 23.

Arrowleaf applied for the grant to help support their Client Choice Food Pantry at the Vienna and Cairo locations.

They said the money will be used to help purchase milk, cheese, spices, oils, fresh meats and other staple ingredients.

The food bank is available to residents in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.

Arrowleaf says their pantry is designed to allow their clients choose what items they need in stead of pre-packaged boxes/bags.

Since the pantry opened in August, they have been able to help 229 unduplicated households and 609 unduplicated clients with 10,160 pounds of food.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.