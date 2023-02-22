Heartland Votes

U.S. 60 is open after being blocked by downed power lines near Ballard County

U.S. 60 is blocked west of Barlow in Ballard County due to downed trees and power lines
U.S. 60 is blocked west of Barlow in Ballard County due to downed trees and power lines(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 west of Barlow in Ballard County is now back open after being closed due to downed trees and power lines. All downed objects in the road has been cleared.

The road was blocked at 4.3mm near the KY 1368/VFW Road intersection between Barlow and Wickliffe. During the closure, a detour was available at KY 286 and U.S. 62.

Utility crews estimated the road be closed until 4:30 p.m., but according to a press released from the KYTC, all lanes were open around 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 blocked due to deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/22
Two males were arrested after fleeing from deputies in McCracken County, Ky.
Two arrested after fleeing from McCracken deputies
A tree is blocking two lanes of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Downed tree blocking Lexington Ave. at Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau