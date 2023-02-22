U.S. 60 is open after being blocked by downed power lines near Ballard County

BARLOW, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 west of Barlow in Ballard County is now back open after being closed due to downed trees and power lines. All downed objects in the road has been cleared.

The road was blocked at 4.3mm near the KY 1368/VFW Road intersection between Barlow and Wickliffe. During the closure, a detour was available at KY 286 and U.S. 62.

Utility crews estimated the road be closed until 4:30 p.m., but according to a press released from the KYTC, all lanes were open around 3:00 p.m.

