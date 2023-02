BARLOW, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 is blocked west of Barlow in Ballard County due to downed trees and power lines.

The road is blocked at 4.3mm near the KY 1368/VFW Road intersection between Barlow and Wickliffe. A detour is available at KY 286 and U.S. 62.

Utility crews are en route. The estimated duration is until 4:30 p.m.

