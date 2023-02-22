Two arrested after fleeing from McCracken deputies

McCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two males were arrested after fleeing from deputies in McCracken County, Ky.

On February 21, around 9:15 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence in the 1100 block of Culp Road in search of a wanted fugitive. While deputies were at the residence, they saw a Ford truck driving through the backyard, towards the front yard.

Deputies identified the wanted fugitive, 18-year-old Michael Fisher, inside the truck. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Culp Road, but the truck failed to yield. The truck continued to drive into a rural area of Marshall County, where it eventually stopped in an agricultural field.

The operator of the truck was identified as a seventeen-year-old male juvenile. The passenger, Michael Fisher, was arrested on multiple felony warrants and was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Both Fisher and the male juvenile were arrested. The juvenile has been charged with Reckless Driving; Disregarding a Stop Sign; Criminal Mischief 1st Degree; and Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree. Fisher has been charged with three bench warrants for failure to appear on felony drug offenses; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree.

