Tornado Watch until 6PM for parts of the Heartland

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 2/22/23
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A line of rain will push east through the Heartland this afternoon. There is a chance for damaging winds and spin up tornadoes as it moves through. Even outside of this line, winds have been gusting higher than 50mph in some areas. Isolated power outages are possible. Strong winds will start to back off a bit though the evening hours but it will still be breezy overnight. Lows tonight will be very mild, only dropping into the 50s in most areas. Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again. Enjoy the warm weather, because colder air will come crashing into the Heartland Thursday night and Friday.

