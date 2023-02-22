Heartland Votes

Storms moving out. Warm again tomorrow .

By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw very strong winds and record high temperatures today across the Heartland. In addition, a strong line of storms moved through producing damaging wind gusts in some areas. The storms are moving out of the area and the winds will relax some after sunset. Lows by morning will still be well above average, mainly in the middle 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm. A cold front will move through the area during the afternoon. Highs will occur early in the afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s with falling temperatures late in the day.

