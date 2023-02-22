STL area volleyball clubs fundraise for volleyball player injured in crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the wake of a tragic weekend car crash, the St. Louis community is rallying together to show their support for 17-year-old Janae Edmondson.

“It’s just devastating to know what they’re going through,” said Travis Dierker, co-coordinator of the St. Clair Junior Volleyball Program.

The St. Clair Junior Volleyball program is just one in a number of local teams that have begun their own donation efforts to support Edmondson and her family as she continues to recover in the hospital after losing both of her legs in the accident.

“I’m sure the family will have to take time off work and other situations like that. I know that she was planning to go to college to play volleyball, and so knowing that that won’t happen necessarily just they’re able to have some money to then do what they need to do for her and for the family,” said Dierker.

Dierker said they took their inspiration for starting a fundraising campaign from the Franklin County United Volleyball program. Both teams are now asking current and past players and families to donate at least five dollars, with plans for the programs to each match up to $1000 dollars of those donations.

Dierker says support for their fundraising efforts is growing quickly.

“I not really that shocked,” he said. “I am kind of shocked at how quick it happened, and the amount of people that are giving.”

Help is also pouring in from other parts of the community.

“It’s disturbing to us,” said Kathy Osborn. “More needs to be done and people need to figure out how this actually happened.”

Osborn is the President and CEO of the Regional Business Council. Today both the business council and Explore St. Louis announced their commitment to each donate $10,000 dollars toward a GoFundMe in the volleyball player’s name. This GoFundMe has already surpassed more than $200,000 dollars.

“So many people in St. Louis are outraged by what happened that this morning,” said Osborn. “[I] called our leadership and said we need to do something to send a message to this family that we’re better than this, that this isn’t what St. Louis is about and to let them know that we care deeply.”

correction: A previous version of this story listed the incorrect age for Janae.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.