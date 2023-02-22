Heartland Votes

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Nicolas Hernandez was taken into custody in Arkansas for two outstanding warrants from Cape...
Missing Cape Girardeau juvenile found, kidnapping suspect in custody
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be offering a free training program in the Spring....
SIU to offer 10-week course for civil engineering technicians