Southern Ill. doctor talks importance of diversity in health care

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - For more than 200 years, African American physicians and nurses have made contributions to medicine and health care in the United States.

One doctor in southern Illinois says it’s important to have diversity in the healthcare field.

Dr. Lawrence Hatchett, a Harvard-trained urologist in southern Illinois, is the owner and director of Hatchett Rejuvenation and the Urology Institute of Southern Illinois.

Growing up, Dr. Hatchett said he didn’t see many physicians and health care professionals that looked like him.

“The first black doctors that I ever met were two black urologists my first year in college, that was 1977,” Dr. Hatchett said.

He said that representation is what helped influence his decision to go into medicine.

“It’s hard to believe that it took that many years for me to find role models that were in medicine, and they both were urologists. They took me under their wing, and I said, ‘I think I want to be like you guys’ and that’s how I became a urologists,” he explained.

Dr. Hatchett said diversity in medicine and health care is crucial for minority patients.

“If I have a person that suffers from anything, whether it be obesity or whether it be their sexual health, if I can say, ‘I understand I had that problem too’ or ‘I have that problem’ it’s also helpful for me as an African American doctor to say, ‘I understand where you’re struggling where you’re coming from, I have been there,’” he said.

As for the next generation of professionals, he advised them to keep going.

“I flunked my first exam, scared to death. The dean of the students, I went and talked to him. He said, ‘Son, the only difference between you and those other kids is they work harder than you. Just work harder,’ and I took that I worked harder and harder, harder, harder, so I say to all the kids black, white, Hispanic, everybody is that I want you to do better and the only way you’re gonna do better is to work harder than anyone else,” he said.

