SIU to offer 10-week course for civil engineering technicians

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be offering a free training program in the Spring. The program will be to address the shortage of entry-level civil engineering technicians in construction industries.

The 10-week program is called the “Building a Trained Workforce for the State of Illinois Infrastructure Industry and IDOT through Engineering Technician Training Program” but is also called ET2. The ET2 program will provide a basic understanding of the aspects of design, construction and maintenance in civil engineering projects. It will also train people in transportation and construction related careers.

Training sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., every Friday through Sunday when the program starts. The primary location is East St. Louis, but participants also will be able to train at SIU for several weekends. Transportation and shared hotel accommodations will be provided during weekends in Carbondale.

Participants also will receive a stipend of $300 per week. The first payment of $1,200 will be made after completion of the first four weeks of training. Participants will receive the second payment of $1,200 after completing eight weeks of training, with the final payment of $600 at the end of the 10-week course. All participants who successfully complete the entire course and pass the final exam will receive a graduation bonus of $500.

To be eligible for the program, you must have permission to work in the United States, be an Illinois resident with a valid Illinois driver’s license, be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. You also should not be currently employed in the infrastructure industry, nor have taken part in a similar training program in the past.

The upcoming program is set to begin May 19. Applications for the program are due March 15. To apply you need a statement of commitment to participate in all activities of the institute and a one page impact statement on how the training will help you shape your career. You will also need two recommendation letters, academic and/or professional.

