Several Attorneys General oppose company’s application to transport cryogenic ethane in rail cars

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A request by a company for a special permit to ship cryogenic liquefied ethane in rail tank cars is meeting opposition from at least 14 attorneys general. The coalition including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

According to AG Raoul, Gas Innovations LNG Refrigerants Inc. is wanting to ship the ethane from a facility in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania to undisclosed locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He says the request does not identify the destinations for the cargo, but vaguely suggests that shipments will be delivered to “petrochemical, or LNG liquefaction facilities,” in Mexico, Canada and along the Gulf Coast of the United States.

“Illinois is one of our nation’s major rail hubs. Transporting hazardous liquid ethane by rail could pose a serious safety risk to our residents,” said Illinois AG Raoul in a released statement. “I urge the federal government to protect Illinoisans and the environment by rejecting permit requests for the transport of liquid ethane by rail.”

The coalition of attorney generals is wanting the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to deny the application, believing it would risk the safety of communities along rail lines nationwide.

The concerns outlined in a letter to PHMSA from the attorneys general is that Ethane is a colorless, odorless and highly flammable hydrocarbon gas, any leak of the cargo would lead to the formation of extremely cold and highly flammable ground-hugging vapor clouds and the risks communities and first responders would encounter if there was an issue.

The following attorney generals make up the coalition with Raoul: attorneys general of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.