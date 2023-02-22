Power outages in the Heartland 2/22
(KFVS) - Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on February 22.
As of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, these are the customers in the Heartland without power:
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County: 1 customer
- Jefferson County: 7 customers
- Perry County: 185 customers
- Pulaski County: 1 customer
- Saline County: 3 customers
- Union County: 3 customers
- Williamson County: 4 customers
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 728 customers
- New Madrid County: 527 customers
- Pemiscot County: 15 customers
- Scott County: 52 customers
- St. Francois County: 21 customers
- Stoddard County: 37 customers
Assoc. of Mo. Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 209 customers
- Butler County: 1 customer
- Cape Girardeau County: 50 customers
- Carter County: 7 customers
- Madison County: 95 customers
- Perry County: 4 customers
- Stoddard County: 207 customers
- Wayne County: 19 customers
Assoc. of Ill. Electric Cooperatives
- Perry County: 46 customers
Black River Electric Cooperative
- Bollinger County (MO): 424 customers
- Madison County (MO): 95 customers
- Wayne County (MO): 18 customers
Ozark Border Electric Cooperative
- Bollinger County (MO): 27 customers
- Butler County (MO): 98 customers
- Carter County (MO): 7 customers
- Stoddard County (MO): 204 customers
