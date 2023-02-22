Power outages in the Heartland 2/22

(KFVS) - Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on February 22.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, these are the customers in the Heartland without power:

Ameren Illinois

Franklin County: 1 customer

Jefferson County: 7 customers

Perry County: 185 customers

Pulaski County: 1 customer

Saline County: 3 customers

Union County: 3 customers

Williamson County: 4 customers

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 728 customers

New Madrid County: 527 customers

Pemiscot County: 15 customers

Scott County: 52 customers

St. Francois County: 21 customers

Stoddard County: 37 customers

Assoc. of Mo. Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 209 customers

Butler County: 1 customer

Cape Girardeau County: 50 customers

Carter County: 7 customers

Madison County: 95 customers

Perry County: 4 customers

Stoddard County: 207 customers

Wayne County: 19 customers

Assoc. of Ill. Electric Cooperatives

Perry County: 46 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

Bollinger County (MO): 424 customers

Madison County (MO): 95 customers

Wayne County (MO): 18 customers

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative

Bollinger County (MO): 27 customers

Butler County (MO): 98 customers

Carter County (MO): 7 customers

Stoddard County (MO): 204 customers



