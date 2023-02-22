Heartland Votes

Power outages in the Heartland 2/22

Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on February 22.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on February 22.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, these are the customers in the Heartland without power:

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County: 1 customer
  • Jefferson County: 7 customers
  • Perry County: 185 customers
  • Pulaski County: 1 customer
  • Saline County: 3 customers
  • Union County: 3 customers
  • Williamson County: 4 customers

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 728 customers
  • New Madrid County: 527 customers
  • Pemiscot County: 15 customers
  • Scott County: 52 customers
  • St. Francois County: 21 customers
  • Stoddard County: 37 customers

Assoc. of Mo. Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 209 customers
  • Butler County: 1 customer
  • Cape Girardeau County: 50 customers
  • Carter County: 7 customers
  • Madison County: 95 customers
  • Perry County: 4 customers
  • Stoddard County: 207 customers
  • Wayne County: 19 customers

Assoc. of Ill. Electric Cooperatives

  • Perry County: 46 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

  • Bollinger County (MO): 424 customers
  • Madison County (MO): 95 customers
  • Wayne County (MO): 18 customers

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative

  • Bollinger County (MO): 27 customers
  • Butler County (MO): 98 customers
  • Carter County (MO): 7 customers
  • Stoddard County (MO): 204 customers

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 blocked due to deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Two males were arrested after fleeing from deputies in McCracken County, Ky.
Two arrested after fleeing from McCracken deputies
U.S. 60 is blocked west of Barlow in Ballard County due to downed trees and power lines
U.S. 60 is open after being blocked by downed power lines near Ballard County
A tree is blocking two lanes of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Downed tree blocking Lexington Ave. at Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau