Heartland Votes

Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man charged after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing

Latest News

This hallway is empty just before the bell rings at Vienna High School.
Heartland school district finds new ways to keep students and staff safe
SIU professor on social media supreme court case.
SIU professor on social media supreme court case
Vienna administrators say safety goes beyond the hardening of facilities and armed officers.
New ways to keep schools safe Heartland Districts implement plans
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban