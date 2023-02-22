One-on-one with new Jackson High School Football Head Coach Nesbitt

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many would say the Jackson High School football head coaching job is viewed as a prize jewel to many in the Heartland, and now, a new head coach is taking over.

Ryan Nesbitt is the new coach.

Don’t blame Nesbitt if he’s feeling slightly in awe, after all, he’s taking over one of the top high school football jobs in the state of Missouri.

“It’s been a blur first and foremost, but excited to be here, Jackson football is one of the most historic football programs in Missouri, and to be the football coach here is humbling to say the least,” said Nesbitt.

While it may be whirlwind, it’s a coaching job Nesbitt is built for.

He grew up in a football family. His dad, Gregg, is the head coach at Truman State and his brother Kellen is the defensive coordinator.

Wanting to be a football coach came naturally to him.

“Since I could remember, it goes back to seeing the impact he had on young people’s lives growing up, it wasn’t uncommon seeing someone doing homework at our kitchen table, those type of things,” said Nesbitt.

He also understands what it’s like to be an athlete.

Nesbitt is a state champion in football and baseball at Columbia Hickman. This is where he later became an assistant coach, and his team beat Jackson and retiring Football Head Coach Brent Eckley at the pit.

Despite the competition on the field, Nesbitt’s respect and friendship with Coach Eckley runs deep.

“I’ve had a relationship with Coach Eckley, as we transitioned to offense two years ago, I’ve met with him frequently, as an offensive mentor” explained Nesbitt.

He went on to become the winningest head coach in Troy Buchanan history, turning a losing program around and taking it to the final four.

Now his future is in Jackson, and he plans on making the most of it.

He has this message for Jackson fans, “It’s a double-sided message, one a message of respect, the program the legacy of Jackson football, it’s something I don’t take lightly, and of great confidence to be the leader here, or accomplish here moving forward.”

When he’s not coaching football, Ryan Nesbitt and his wife Kara are busy raising their three daughters Reese, Kendall and Kylie.

