Southbound I-55 blocked due to deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is currently in the median on its side and the other is in the southbound lane, both are blocking those lanes.(Don Charles)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southbound Interstate 55 is blocked due to a deadly crash near the 93 mile marker on Wednesday, February 22.

It happened around 2:55 p.m.

The northbound lanes are open. Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said he expects the southbound lanes to be closed for an extended period of time.

According to Newton, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is currently in the median on its side and the other is in the southbound lane, both are blocking those lanes.

Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 is blocked due to a crash near the 93 mile marker on Wednesday, February 22.(Google Maps)

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers are diverting traffic at the 96 mile marker.

They said there is a second, unrelated crash on northbound I-55 at the 93 mile marker.

Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.

