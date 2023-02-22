Heartland Votes

Missing Cape Girardeau juvenile found, kidnapping suspect in custody

Nicolas Hernandez was taken into custody in Arkansas for two outstanding warrants from Cape Girardeau County. He's facing additional charges of second-degree kidnapping and violation of a child protection order.(Courtesy: Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing juvenile was found and a kidnapping suspect is in custody.

Nicolas Hernandez was taken into custody in Arkansas for two outstanding warrants from Cape Girardeau County.

Police also forwarded charges to the prosecuting attorney’s office for kidnapping second and violation of a child protection order.

The judge issued a no bond warrant for Hernandez and he is awaiting extradition to Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received information about a missing juvenile around 10:30 a.m. on February 17.

They determined the juvenile had possibly left with a family acquaintance, identified as Hernandez.

They say Hernandez was known to have a child protection order against him with the juvenile being the protected person.

Detectives learned he may be driving two different vehicles and asked the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office to check his place of employment for the vehicles. They said one of them was there; however, the other wasn’t and Hernandez was not at work.

Police pinged the victim’s phone and it showed it was near Forrest City, Ark., traveling in a southwest direction.

They contacted the FBI and Arkansas State Police.

At around 2:30 p.m., Arkansas State Police found the vehicle near Malvern, Ark. and pulled it over. They found both Hernandez and the victim.

Hernandez was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Cape Girardeau County for statutory sodomy second degree and statutory rape second degree.

