Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.

According to John Steve, director of the Herrin House of Hope, Jeffery Gee was directing a truck when the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The crash also injured a cook at Herrin House of Hope, who was later discharged from the hospital.

According to Steve, Gee was the founder and a board member at the Herrin House.

He was also the former pastor of Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church.

According to their Facebook page, the Herrin House of Hope closed Tuesday evening until further notice.

The group said they are working to get some of their services up and running for those in need.

