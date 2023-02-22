Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler to participate in Pizza & Politics session at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler will discuss this year’s legislative agenda for Illinois when he takes part in a Pizza & Politics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

On March 2, at SIU’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Sen. Fowler will discuss his career and his current work with the Illinois General Assembly with institute director, John Shaw. Shaw said that he has been impressed by Sen. Fowler, and looks forward to the event to learn more.

“Sen. Fowler has demonstrated an impressive and inspiring willingness to work with members of both parties to confront challenges in our region and across Illinois,” Shaw said. “We are especially interested in learning about his hard work and bipartisan efforts to revitalize Cairo. We are also interested in learning his views on the state of higher education in Illinois.”

The Pizza & Politics sessions are opportunities to engage in free-flowing discussions about such topics as policy issues, careers in politics, public service and advocacy.

The session takes place at noon in the institute’s lobby and is open to the community. The event is free but preregistration is encouraged.

