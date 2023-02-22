Heartland Votes

Ill. Dept. of Natural Resources: 158K deer harvested by hunters

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources releases details on the number of deer killed...
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources releases details on the number of deer killed during the 2022-23 seasons.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources releases details on the number of deer killed during the 2022-23 seasons.

According to the IDNR, more than 158,000 deer were harvested by Illinois hunters. That’s about 12,000 more deer than hunters brought home in 2022.

They said 16 northern Illinois counties were open to a special season to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, and 24 counties were open to a late-winter, anterless season.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
U.S. 60 is blocked west of Barlow in Ballard County due to downed trees and power lines
U.S. 60 blocked by downed power lines near Ballard County
Nicolas Hernandez was taken into custody in Arkansas for two outstanding warrants from Cape...
Missing Cape Girardeau juvenile found, kidnapping suspect in custody