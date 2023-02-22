Ill. Dept. of Natural Resources: 158K deer harvested by hunters

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources releases details on the number of deer killed during the 2022-23 seasons.

According to the IDNR, more than 158,000 deer were harvested by Illinois hunters. That’s about 12,000 more deer than hunters brought home in 2022.

They said 16 northern Illinois counties were open to a special season to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, and 24 counties were open to a late-winter, anterless season.

