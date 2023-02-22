Hundreds to attend Disability Rights Legislative Day at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates are expected to spend Wednesday, March 1 at the Missouri State Capitol for Disability Rights Legislative Day.

The day starts off with a rally from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Various legislators, self-advocate leaders and speakers will be taking part in the event.

The rally is to show support and highlight important disability issues, including transportation, employment and the need for caregivers.

The theme of the rally is “WE the People.”

First Lady Teresa Parson is scheduled to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Missouri.

After the rally, participants can meet up with lawmakers, attend hearings and share issues they face affecting their lives.

Those who can not participate in person can take part virtually.

For more information and to register for the event, which is encouraged, click here.

The rally is co-sponsored by a coalition of disability-related organizations from around Missouri.

