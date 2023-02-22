Heartland Votes

Hundreds to attend Disability Rights Legislative Day at Missouri Capitol

Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates are expected to spend Wednesday, March...
Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates are expected to spend Wednesday, March 1 at the Missouri State Capitol for Disability Rights Legislative Day.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates are expected to spend Wednesday, March 1 at the Missouri State Capitol for Disability Rights Legislative Day.

The day starts off with a rally from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Various legislators, self-advocate leaders and speakers will be taking part in the event.

The rally is to show support and highlight important disability issues, including transportation, employment and the need for caregivers.

The theme of the rally is “WE the People.”

First Lady Teresa Parson is scheduled to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Missouri.

After the rally, participants can meet up with lawmakers, attend hearings and share issues they face affecting their lives.

Those who can not participate in person can take part virtually.

For more information and to register for the event, which is encouraged, click here.

The rally is co-sponsored by a coalition of disability-related organizations from around Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man accused of stabbing after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau appears in court
A request by a company for a special permit to ship cryogenic liquefied ethane in rail tank...
Several Attorneys General oppose company’s application to transport cryogenic ethane in rail cars
Carbondale Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on Monday night,...
Carbondale Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects