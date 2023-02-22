How to identify if you have Giant Eagle brand water, from spring in Columbiana county made after train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, Giant Eagle announced out of an abundance of caution it was pulling all of their brand name, gallon sized spring water from shelves that were produced by a company using a spring in Columbiana county.

The spring water is sourced by Creekside Springs which uses a natural spring some 25 miles from the site of the East Palestine train crash.

According to a statement from Giant Eagle, they have been in contact with Creekside Springs since the derailment on Feb. 3.

“Giant Eagle has been in daily contact with representatives from the facility and has learned that the water used in these products comes from a protected spring located at a higher elevation than East Palestine and is not near ground water sources directly impacted by the incident,” the statement said. “The Salineville facility also informed us that a third-party lab has been regularly testing Salineville’s raw water sources and finished products and has not found any evidence that the water has been negatively impacted by the February 3 incident.”

Cleveland 19 also reached out to Creekside Springs several times with phones calls and an email and have not heard back from the company about the safety concerns, and which other supermarkets or convivence stores may also get their supply from the Columbiana county spring.

But how do you know if the Giant Eagle brand water was made post-derailment?

First, the grocery store chain said the only product impacted is the Giant Eagle spring water, sold in gallon-sized or larger containers.

“All of the gallon-size or greater Giant Eagle brand spring water sourced from the Salineville, Ohio facility features a best by date on the container,” according to a spokesperson with Giant Eagle. “Any of the product in question with a best by date after February 3, 2025 was sourced from the facility after the date of the derailment.”

If you have one of these bottles, even though they have not been identified as having anything wrong with them, Giant Eagle is offering a refund anyway.

“We understand that some guests may prefer to return previously purchased gallon-size Giant Eagle spring water,” a spokesperson said. “Interested guests are invited to bring in either the product itself or a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo location to receive a refund on the purchased product.”

