Heartland school district finds new ways to keep students and staff safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With school safety top of mind around the country and here in the Heartland, school leaders are on a constant mission to figure out how to keep children and staff safe.

“The reality is of rural schools across the nation is they dont have enough resources to provide all of the services,” said Joshua Stafford-Vienna School Superintendent.

That’s why the Vienna, Illinois School District took a new approach.

About six years ago, they formed a safety committee that meets quarterly.

It’s not just people who work at the district, but they involve many people from across Johnson County.

That includes the mayor, fire department, social workers, administrators at the grade schools, school nurse, county prosecutor, truancy officer, and many others who gather to try and get ahead of problems before they begin.

“Six, seven years ago we had issues with threats on social media,” said Stafford.

It’s a problem many districts still deal with today.

That issue sparked the continual discussion in Vienna.

“My main job is securing the school,” said Carl Manley. “But, I’m also an informal counselor and a teacher and I have a lot of relationships with the kids.”

Carl Manley is one of the school resource officers at Vienna.

“A lot of the situations with school shootings and those types of things, there’s been indicators and noticeable type things,” said Manley. “People know things. You get to know your kids and you can tell something’s up and we need to take care of that before it turns into something else.”

He says it’s a team effort which is why they view the mental health aspect as being just as important as locked doors and armed officers.

“I think here it’s more than just checking boxes,” said Sherrie Crabb-CEO of Arrowleaf. “It’s about finding different ways and innovative practices to deal with issues students and families are having.”

The mass shooting last year at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas led many districts to take a closer look at their own security.

“We took one of those reports and looked through it step by step and said hey what can we be prepared for and be proactive in positioning ourselves because there’s not anyone who is exempt from an event like that,” said Stafford.

From that came changes.

“One of the things going on right now as we speak is measuring windows so they can be equipped with bullet resistant film,” said Stafford.

They are also adding more secure entrances.

“And a lot of times when you think of hardening of facilities or SROS those things are very important but that’s not the complete picture, said Stafford.”

Because the issue is so complex, it’s also about relationships.

“We try to get to know the families and the students and it’s not just a name on a piece of paper,” said Sherrie Crabb. “We really all try to find out what’s going on in a family and how we can help.”

In the five buildings in the Vienna School District, they have six social workers.

“I do think we’re going to see a trend that way in other school districts and I do think some people think social workers are there coddling kids and that’s not their role,” said Stafford. “Their role is to diagnose and unravel problems and be a help.”

They also gave the organization, Arrowleaf a seat at the table.

“And ensure every part of their life is covered, not just from their educational standpoint but their overall emotional and mental health well being,” said Crabb.

They help cover the mental health piece, training staff and stepping in hopefully before problems begin.

“Because of that open conversation and because of that constant way of looking at how we can improve the environment for students and families,” said Crabb.

Board President, John Summers says when the Secret Service came out with recommendations on how to handle school safety situations they were already doing many of those things.

“I’m very proud of our staff and the culture we have here at our school because we care about our kids and it’s evident in how they conduct business everyday,” said John Summers.

It’s a conversation they say can never end as they will always have to evolve and adapt.

