Heartland Votes

Hayti teacher awarded grant to empower students to explore STEM

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A local teacher from Hayti, Mo. is one of the recipients of the Society for Science’s STEM Research Grants program.

Tiska Rodgers of Hayti High School will be receiving a grant from Society for Science. Rodgers has been teaching science for almost 20 years and will have the choice between getting direct funds of up to $5,000 or a research kit worth $1,000 to use with her students.

The STEM Research Kits include items that encourage both critical thinking and development of research skills. This includes Arduino Starter Kits, Hawkray Trail Cameras, LaMotte Water Monitoring Kits, and Pocketlab Voyagers.

Society for Science gave $100K in grants to 52 science teachers from underserved and underrepresented communities across the country. Rodgers is the only teacher from the Heartland to have received a benefit from the STEM Research Grants program.

