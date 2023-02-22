First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

It’s shaping up to be a wet and windy Wednesday. A wind advisory has been issued for much of the area as SSW winds will likely gust to over 40 mph at times. Scattered light rain is likely during the morning hours, but a line of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms will move in from the west this afternoon, bringing a threat of damaging wind gusts. SPC has most of the area under a level 1 risk of severe for today, mainly due to the risk of strong wind gusts. Otherwise it will be a very mild and humid day, with highs of about 70 to 75 degrees. Thursday will be a bit nicer, but still breezy and very mild. However, an approaching cold front could touch off a band of rain late in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with temps a bit below average for a change. Over the weekend our temps will begin to moderate again, with occasional light rain chances at times but not all the time. Monday is now shaping up to be yet another windy and mild day, with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible.

