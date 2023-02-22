Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm & windy with afternoon storms likely

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Scattered light rain is likely during the morning hours, but a line of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms will move in this afternoon.

Most of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms today. The main risk is damaging winds.

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the region.

Winds will likely gust over 40 miles per hour at times.

It will also be very warm for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be 70 to 75 degrees.

Thursday is looking a bit nicer and very mild, but still breezy.

There is a chance an approaching cold front could bring a band of rain late in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures a bit below average.

Temps will begin to rebound over the weekend.

There are also occasional light rain chances, but not all the time.

Monday is looking mild and windy with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible.

