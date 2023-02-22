Heartland Votes

Police: Ex-employee broke into Paducah business three times in Feb.

The suspect broke into the building with another man twice, and once alone.
The suspect broke into the building with another man twice, and once alone.(Paducah Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect broke into the building with another man twice, and once alone.

On February 22, Nathan Cruse, 27, from West Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with breaking into his former place of employment three times this month.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Cruse broke into Expressway Car Wash on Park Avenue on Feb. 8, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The owner Evan Walker reported two people broke into the business early Feb. 8 and were caught on surveillance cameras, and seemed to know the location of the items inside.

Cruse, who was terminated from Expressway Car Wash several months prior, was identified as a possible suspect according to the release.

On Feb. 20, surveillance cameras captured images of two men breaking into the business, and one man breaking in alone on Feb. 21. The video from Tuesday night’s break-in provided an image of the man’s face because he looked directly into the camera.

The man was identified as Cruse.

The release said detectives interviewed Cruse and he admitted to all three break-ins. Detectives found a crowbar used in one of the break-ins in Cruse’s vehicle.

Cruse was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with three counts of burglary third degree, one count of criminal mischief second degree and possession of a controlled substance first degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Catalytic converters continue to be a high value item for thieves.
Catalytic converter thefts in the Heartland
A Harvard-trained urologist in southern Illinois is the owner and director of the Urology...
Southern Ill. doctor talks importance of diversity in health care
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/22
According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Southbound I-55 blocked due to deadly crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker