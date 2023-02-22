Police: Ex-employee broke into Paducah business three times in Feb.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect broke into the building with another man twice, and once alone.

On February 22, Nathan Cruse, 27, from West Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with breaking into his former place of employment three times this month.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Cruse broke into Expressway Car Wash on Park Avenue on Feb. 8, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The owner Evan Walker reported two people broke into the business early Feb. 8 and were caught on surveillance cameras, and seemed to know the location of the items inside.

Cruse, who was terminated from Expressway Car Wash several months prior, was identified as a possible suspect according to the release.

On Feb. 20, surveillance cameras captured images of two men breaking into the business, and one man breaking in alone on Feb. 21. The video from Tuesday night’s break-in provided an image of the man’s face because he looked directly into the camera.

The man was identified as Cruse.

The release said detectives interviewed Cruse and he admitted to all three break-ins. Detectives found a crowbar used in one of the break-ins in Cruse’s vehicle.

Cruse was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with three counts of burglary third degree, one count of criminal mischief second degree and possession of a controlled substance first degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

