Heartland Votes

Downed tree blocking Lexington Ave. at Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

A tree is blocking two lanes of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A tree is blocking two lanes of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downed tree is blocking Lexington Ave. near the Exxon gas station.

This is on Lexington between Perryville Road and Steven Dr.

A tree is blocking Lexington Ave. between Perryville and Steven in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A tree is blocking Lexington Ave. between Perryville and Steven in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Google Maps)

According to Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a tree is blocking both lanes of Lexington. There are also downed power lines in the area.

He recommended people avoid Perryville Road.

Police say Ameren crews were working on the downed lines and the site will be closed into the evening/night hours.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

