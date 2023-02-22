Crews respond to fire at former church in Mt. Vernon
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a building on Perkins Ave. Wednesday, February 22.
According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, an officer saw smoke coming from the building at 1101 Perkins Ave. around 2:58 p.m.
He said the building used to be a church, but was renovated into a business/residential structure.
The officer was able to get one person out of the building.
No injuries were reported.
The Mt. Vernon Fire Department and other agencies responded.
As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still on scene.
