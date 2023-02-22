Heartland Votes

Crews respond to fire at former church in Mt. Vernon

Crews responded to a fire at a building on Perkins Ave. in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Crews responded to a fire at a building on Perkins Ave. in Mt. Vernon, Ill.(Courtesy: Michael Young)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a building on Perkins Ave. Wednesday, February 22.

According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, an officer saw smoke coming from the building at 1101 Perkins Ave. around 2:58 p.m.

He said the building used to be a church, but was renovated into a business/residential structure.

The officer was able to get one person out of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department and other agencies responded.

As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still on scene.

