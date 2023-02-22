Carbondale Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Carbondale shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

Police said the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a Carbondale hospital.

Police report their injuries were non-life-threatening.

No other information is being released at this time.

Carbondale Police said their investigation into the cause of the crash is active and ongoing.

