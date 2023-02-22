Carbondale Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Carbondale shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
Police said the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a Carbondale hospital.
Police report their injuries were non-life-threatening.
No other information is being released at this time.
Carbondale Police said their investigation into the cause of the crash is active and ongoing.
