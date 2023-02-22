$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A winning $1 million scratchers ticket was sold at a convenience store in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed the prize from the “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game.

The winning ticket was sold at Amerimart located at 1803 Independence Street.

If you have bought one of these $50 scratchers tickets, you might want to double check to see if it is indeed a winner.

Lottery officials say the game, first available in January 2022, has more than $168.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $5 million top prizes and 12 prizes worth $1 million each.

Also, In the last fiscal year, the lottery says players have won more than $11 million from tickets purchased in Cape Girardeau County.

