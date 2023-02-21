Warm and windy tomorrow with a chance of storms.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will move north of the Heartland tomorrow bringing with it strong gusty winds and a chance for storms. For this evening we will see increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the upper 40s far north to the upper 50s far south. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy breezy and very warm. We will see scattered thunderstorms move into the area during the afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong but the greatest threat for severe weather should remain out to our west. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

