Video shows possible mountain lion in Illinois
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man claims he spotted a mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois.
Dean Gaither shared video he took with his cellphone of the possible mountain lion with News 4. He said the video was taken around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, when he looked over and saw the animal on a hill.
The video was also sent to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. If confirmed, it would be on the ninth official sighting of a mountain lion in Illinois since 2002.
