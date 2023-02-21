Tuesday won’t be quite as warm, but still mild for this time of year

Partly cloudy skies expected through the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by daybreak on Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase through the day on Tuesday, so enjoy the sunshine early. Highs will climb into the 50s and lower/mid 60s on Tuesday. While it won’t be as warm as Monday, it will still be nice for February. Winds will really pick up by Wednesday. Winds could gust as highs as 40+mph in some areas. By the afternoon hours, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

