TN House Bill would lower age requirement to carry handgun
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proposed Tennessee bill that would lower the minimum age requirement to own and carry a handgun was taken off notice on Tuesday in the House subcommittee.
That means there is no future date scheduled for hearing the bill.
However, a Senate version of the bill is still in discussion.
The bill would lower the age requirement to obtain a handgun carry permit in public from 21 to 18.
The bill would also prohibit anyone under 21 from transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in a parking area owned, operated, or used by a school.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.