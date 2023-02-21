Heartland Votes

Tennessee proposal would end sales tax on diapers, wipes, baby formula

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are discussing a bill that would end the sales tax on diapers and baby formula.

Senate Bill 529 would make caring for infants and toddlers more affordable for new parents.

Republican Senator Ferrell Haile says Tennesseans should be aware of some distinctions in the bill’s coverage.

“This is meant for infants. This does not apply to products for older toddlers, like pull-up diapers, nor for senior diapers. So just FYI on that information,” he said.

Tennessee Republicans say legislation like this is essential to becoming a true pro-life state.

