Scott County deputies investigating catalytic converter theft at Sikeston business

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A catalytic converter theft is under investigation at a southeast Missouri business.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, they took a report Tuesday morning, February 21 after catalytic converters were taken off 11 company pickups at Peterbilt in Sikeston.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

