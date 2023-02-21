Scott County deputies investigating catalytic converter theft at Sikeston business
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A catalytic converter theft is under investigation at a southeast Missouri business.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, they took a report Tuesday morning, February 21 after catalytic converters were taken off 11 company pickups at Peterbilt in Sikeston.
He said the investigation is ongoing.
