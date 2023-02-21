Heartland Votes

Scott City Police Department is upgrading its technology

The dept. is upgrading the technology used for issuing traffic tickets.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The dept. is upgrading the technology used for issuing traffic tickets.

The new software system is called “digiTICKET.”

Officers will use a tablet to record driver and vehicle information. Then the data is transferred to the county court system and the ticket is printed out in the officer patrol unit.

According to Sgt. Brooks Brockmire from the Scott City Police Dept., the new software is a cost-effective piece of equipment.

“This increases time for officers to do proactive patrol work,” Brockmire said. “ This also eliminates a lot of unnecessary paperwork and clutter.”

But efficiency is not the only benefit of the new tech--it also increases an officer’s safety.

“They’re not writing five or six tickets on the side of the road,” Brockmire said. “This is something these guys can really quickly write a ticket and get back on and be available.”

Officers can also retrieve driver information such as outstanding warrants, as well as capture fingerprints and photographs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
Officers learned the stabbing victim was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in...
Domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing, police say
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault

Latest News

The dept. is upgrading the technology used for issuing traffic tickets.
Scott City Police upgrading technology
Friends, family and strangers alike are showing their support for former President Jimmy...
President Carter’s decision to receive hospice care sparks discussion about its benefits for the terminally ill in southern Ill.
911 services for Scott County are currently handled by the Sheriff’s Office, the Sikeston...
Scott County 911 Dispatch Center future still unknown
Friends, family and strangers alike are showing their support for former President Jimmy...
Hospice care explained