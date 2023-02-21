Scott City Police Department is upgrading its technology

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The dept. is upgrading the technology used for issuing traffic tickets.

The new software system is called “digiTICKET.”

Officers will use a tablet to record driver and vehicle information. Then the data is transferred to the county court system and the ticket is printed out in the officer patrol unit.

According to Sgt. Brooks Brockmire from the Scott City Police Dept., the new software is a cost-effective piece of equipment.

“This increases time for officers to do proactive patrol work,” Brockmire said. “ This also eliminates a lot of unnecessary paperwork and clutter.”

But efficiency is not the only benefit of the new tech--it also increases an officer’s safety.

“They’re not writing five or six tickets on the side of the road,” Brockmire said. “This is something these guys can really quickly write a ticket and get back on and be available.”

Officers can also retrieve driver information such as outstanding warrants, as well as capture fingerprints and photographs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.