Ritter Communications in Jackson, Mo. announces expansion project and donation

The telecommunications service provider announced a $2.3 million expansion project that will benefit businesses and schools in Jackson, Missouri.(Ritter Communications)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The telecommunications service provider announced a $2.3 million expansion project that will benefit businesses and schools in Jackson, Missouri.

The project will bring high-speed 100% fiber telecom services and advanced cloud solutions to businesses and schools in the city.

Ritter Communications also donated $2,500 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s new local pantry.

“We’re grateful for the support that Ritter Communications is providing to our Feed More campaign and our expansion with the Jackson location,” said Southeast Missouri Food Bank CEO Joey Keys. “Our Jackson building will allow us to more efficiently serve our neighbors facing hunger and expand programs and services throughout southeast Missouri.”

According to a release from Ritter Communications, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been serving the community since 1985 and currently serves 70,000 individuals each month through direct-service programs and the 140 hunger-relief organizations they support across 16 Missouri counties.

“The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is an organization that demonstrates our Right By You pledge by working to feed those most in need and, therefore, filling a basic human need,” said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse. “We’re proud to support organizations like this that make a difference in their communities and improve the lives of people around them.”

Ritter Communications is the largest privately held telecommunications service provider exclusively serving the Mid-South.

