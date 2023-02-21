President Carter’s decision to receive hospice care sparks discussion about its benefits for the terminally ill in southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Friends, family and strangers alike are showing their support for former President Jimmy Carter, who chose to enter home hospice care rather than receive further medical treatment.

He was the 39th president of the United States and is the longest living president in American history.

Presidents may receive additional health care and treatments, but hospice care is something that many of us and our families can receive too.

“So many people are afraid of hospice, when they hear the word, it’s really scary to them,” said Community Education Manager at Hospice of Southern Illinois Deborah Reynolds Hogg.

Reynolds Hogg said that should not be the case.

“People think that they’re giving up hope, hope remains,” Reynolds Hogg said. “The hope for peace, the hope for comfort, the hope to be pain free and not be experiencing the symptoms and the pain that comes with that terminal illness.”

But how do you qualify for hospice care?

Typically, people can receive hospice care in the last 6 months of their lives. The patient and doctor must agree that no other treatments for a terminal illness are viable or available.

“Many people think that the wait until death is imminent, when death is happening that’s when you call hospice,” Reynolds Hogg said. “And that is so far from what is available to patients and families for the long term.”

According to Reynolds Hogg, Hospice of Southern Illinois has seen patients complete hospice care and be discharged from the program due to amazing progress.

“A patient can come into the program and still be active, still be out driving, going to the movies, going fishing--even going on a vacation--you can do that and still be in hospice care,” Reynolds Hogg said. “It is about making those choices and decisions that are best for your family.”

Reynolds Hogg said people fear the unknown, when they don’t know what is happening.

“So, we make ourselves available to talk to groups and families--anyone who wants to get that additional information,” Reynolds Hogg said. “You may not need it right now, but get that information now so that when a decision needs to be made, you’re not in crisis and you’ve been fully informed.”

Reynolds Hogg said Hospice of Southern Illinois is always there to take care of the community, no matter what.

