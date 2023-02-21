Heartland Votes

Popular game celebrating Black History makes a comeback

Black History Game creator
Black History Game creator(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Irene Carter, a Kansas City native, re-launched her popular board game on Sunday, Feb. 19. SLANG-A-LANG!™ was created over 50 years ago and received immediate success nationwide. Carter created the Legacy Edition of the board game in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.

The board game is played like bingo, but instead of using letters and numbers, the game uses terminology reflective of black history and culture, past and present. A lot of which has now been coined and popularized into the current American English Language.

The 2023 re-launch holds a special and historic significance as this year will mark several black historic moments. In August, the nation will observe the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his groundbreaking “I Have a Dream” speech. This will also be the 60th anniversary of the Children’s March in Birmingham, Al as well as the 50th anniversary of the Hip Hop movement.

Carter chose to re-introduce SLANG-A-LANG!™ during Black History Month in an effort to expose it to diverse audiences. Carter hopes to re-market her game for modern technology, such as using an app, thereby reaching more players.

“The latest release of the game is coming to the market soon. Our announcement at this time is about bringing awareness to the 50-plus-year-old game, promoting Black History and seeking a board game manufacturing partner to help make the game available for more families to enjoy.” Carter said.

Carter says this is the first of several community events held to promote awareness of the game’s comeback.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated
Officers learned the stabbing victim was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in...
Domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing, police say
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Friends, family and strangers alike are showing their support for former President Jimmy...
President Carter’s decision to receive hospice care sparks discussion about its benefits for the terminally ill in southern Ill.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
911 services for Scott County are currently handled by the Sheriff’s Office, the Sikeston...
Scott County 911 Dispatch Center future still unknown
The blockage caused by a large piece of construction/mining equipment that slid off a truck on...
U.S. 60 blocked west of Kevil, Ky. until 7 a.m. Tuesday; overturned oversized load in roadway