Patton, Mo. man killed in head-on crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Monday morning, February 20.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Route JJ, approximately four miles south of Patton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), an SUV hit a Ford F350 head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Robert L. McDaniel, Jr., of Patton, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 17-year-old Patton female, was taken by private conveyance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP said both drivers were not wearing seat belts.

The SUV was totaled and the truck has extensive damage.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.